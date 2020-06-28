e-paper
Home / Cities / Speed up development works: Cong leader tells Shimla admn

Speed up development works: Cong leader tells Shimla admn

Vikramaditya Singh said that false sedition cases are being filed against anyone who is raising their voices against state and central government

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Shimla (rural) legislator and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday demanded the administration to complete development works in his Legislative Assembly Constituency at the earliest for which he has given money from his MLA fund.

He warned of breach of privilege if any official tried to stop development works by citing Covid-19 outbreak as an excuse. He has demanded the state government to issue strict orders to officials to only spend funds on projects for which it has been allotted.

In a statement issued, Singh accused the state government of completely failing in solving problems of the people and said that Himachal is lagging behind in development and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has not been able to introduce an effective scheme in his tenure of two and a half years.

Singh said that the state government has not provided any relief to people amid coronavirus pandemic rather farmers and orchardists are being completely ignored. The government is not worried about increasing unemployment and has hiked rates of diesel and petrol, he added.

He said that false sedition cases are being filed against anyone who is raising their voices against state and central government.

He also lashed out at state’s Members of Parliament (MPs) and said that they kept promising about railway expansion in the state but nothing has been done till now.

