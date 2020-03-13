e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Speeding car hits median, flies across road to ram into motorcyclist, truck in Mohali

Speeding car hits median, flies across road to ram into motorcyclist, truck in Mohali

Biker from Morinda killed in accident, while car driver from Kharar hospitalised with multiple fractures

chandigarh Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The mangled remains of the motorcycle and car after the accident on Mohali’s Airport Road on Friday afternoon.(HT Photo)
         

MOHALI: A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding car rammed into it on Mohali’s Airport Road on Friday afternoon.

Police said Baljit Singh, a resident of Morinda, 25 km from here, was rushed to the civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze car, Gagan, is from Kharar and has been hospitalised in Chandigarh with multiple fractures.

The car was being driven at such a speed that it hit the median of the eight-lane road and flew into the air to land on the opposite side. It hit the motorcyclist and a truck before coming to a halt near TDI City in Mohali.

The car driver was going from Kharar to Mohali, while the motorcyclist and truck driver were going in the opposite direction.

The truck driver, Purshotum Dass, was on exam duty and was taking question papers to Tarn Taran in Punjab for the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board exams.

A case was registered.

'I am free today,' says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
Indian medical team reaching Italy to test stranded students for Covid-19
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Executive of Noida firm living in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus: Official
PM Modi proposes SAARC leaders' meet on coronavirus via video conference
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it's now world's biggest mask maker
Is IPL happening? Gavaskar cites IND-PAK match example to provide solution
