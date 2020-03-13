Speeding car hits median, flies across road to ram into motorcyclist, truck in Mohali

MOHALI: A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding car rammed into it on Mohali’s Airport Road on Friday afternoon.

Police said Baljit Singh, a resident of Morinda, 25 km from here, was rushed to the civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze car, Gagan, is from Kharar and has been hospitalised in Chandigarh with multiple fractures.

The car was being driven at such a speed that it hit the median of the eight-lane road and flew into the air to land on the opposite side. It hit the motorcyclist and a truck before coming to a halt near TDI City in Mohali.

The car driver was going from Kharar to Mohali, while the motorcyclist and truck driver were going in the opposite direction.

The truck driver, Purshotum Dass, was on exam duty and was taking question papers to Tarn Taran in Punjab for the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board exams.

A case was registered.