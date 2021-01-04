e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Speeding truck kills 20-year-old biker in hit-and-run accident in Ludhiana

Speeding truck kills 20-year-old biker in hit-and-run accident in Ludhiana

Deceased’s friend suffered grievous injuries in the accident. Police launch manhunt to nab the absconding truck driver.

cities Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 20-year-old man was killed and his friend is struggling for life after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on RK Road near Cheema Chowk on Sunday.

The deceased, Ranjan Kumar, was a resident of Giaspura. His injured friend was identified as Pitambar Kumar.

Complainant Sanjay Singh told the police that his son, Ranjan, and his friend, Pitambar, were on their way to Cheema Chowk on his motorcycle. When they reached near the PSPCL power grid, a truck hit their motorcycle and sped away.

Onlookers rushed the duo to a nearby hospital, but his son succumbed to his injuries. Pitambar is stated to be a critical condition due to his grievous injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector Anil Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the unidentified truck driver at the Moti Nagar police station. Police are scanning CCTV cameras near the accident spot to trace him.

top news
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
Jaishankar to fly to Sri Lanka tomorrow, sked includes meeting with Prez, PM
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
LIVE: Meeting with farmers end without conclusion; next round of talks on Jan 8
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
TDP leader hacked to death in Andhra, second such incident in a week
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Indian products must win customer confidence: PM Modi at National Metrology Conclave
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Suresh Raina reveals Sachin Tendulkar’s words to him after 100th century
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
Congress, NCP slam BJP over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet about ‘appeasing’ the party
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In