Speeding vehicles kill biker, cyclist in separate mishaps in Ludhiana

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:52 IST

Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in separate accidents on Thursday.

A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a truck ran over him on Dhandran Road.

The deceased, Rajat Sharma, was a resident of Ashok Nagar.

His brother, Rohit Kumar Sharma, told the police that Rajat was returning home after dropping his wife at school on Thursday. On the way, a truck hit him from behind and mowed him down before he could react.

Passers-by rushed a grievously injured Rajat to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind.

He has been identified as Tara Chand of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

ASI Ranjit Singh from Sadar police, who is investigating the case, said Chand had been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to arrest him.

In the second mishap, a speeding Mahindra Bolero ran over a 56-year-old bicyclist near Sherpur Khurd.

The deceased, Madhav Parsad, was a resident of Bal Singh Nagar of Daba.

According to his son, Lakshman Parsad, Madhav was on his way to the factory he worked at. As he reached near Sherpur Khurd, a Mahindra Bolero crashed into his cycle, killing him on the spot and drove off.

Investigation officer ASI Charan Singh said the car driver was identified as Sushil Kumar of Transport Nagar. He has been booked under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC at the Moti Nagar police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.