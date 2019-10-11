e-paper
Speedy conviction in minor rape cases sets the tone for future

  Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:25 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
Hindustantimes
         

The recent decisions of Auraiya and Kanpur courts delivering justice to minor rape victims within a short span of time will be treated as model cases and implemented across the state, said UP law minister Brajesh Pathak.

“The government has already fast-tracked all cases related with rape of minor girls. The police and judiciary will work in close coordination in cases registered under the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act. Cops will complete investigation and file chargesheets at the earliest to help courts ensure early judgment,” he said.

Echoing similar views, additional advocate general, Uttar Pradesh government, Vinod Kumar Shahi said: “The two verdicts have paved way for speedy justice for victims. The government is always in favour of speedy investigation and trial.”

“Speedy investigation and trial ensures that chances of manipulation of witnesses are the least. Aggression and outrage among witnesses and locals where the incident took place remains intact in speedy investigations,” Shahi said adding that it will also instill fear among perpetrators.

Apart from this, speedy trial will also ensure less legal expenditure for victim’s family, Shahi said.

Expert quote

“We have ensured speedy completion of trial in Pocso cases. In the recent past, 360 convictions have taken place. We are trying to complete investigation and file chargesheet in record time. Speedy convictions have helped in bringing down cases of rape,” said DGP OP Singh.

The two cases

In the Kanpur case special judge, Pocso court, Vijay Raje Sisodia, completed the trials and delivered verdict within 21 days of first hearing of the case. The accused has been awarded life imprisonment and fine of ₹1 lakh for raping a three-year-old girl in Bithoor in July this year. This is first such speedy trial in Kanpur.

In August, a special court for Pocso Act in Auraiya district concluded a rape trial within nine working days, convicting the 22-year-old accused on August 29. The accused was awarded life imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl. He was also slapped with a penalty of ₹2 lakh, which has to be paid to the victim’s family.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 23:25 IST

