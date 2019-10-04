Split in Navi Mumbai Cong? Several leaders join BJP

cities

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:08 IST

In yet another major setback to the Congress, several of its top leaders from the Navi Mumbai unit resigned on Thursday and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Among those who quit are husbands or relatives of five women Congress corporators, who themselves have not quit. The Congress has 10 corporators in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Former Opposition leader in the NMMC, Dashrath Bhagat, who until recently was also the president of the city unit of the party, was among those who quit on Thursday. His nephew, Nishant Bhagat, who was the Navi Mumbai unit president of the Youth Congress, has also quit. The two are related to three corporators.

Others include brothers Vijay Walunj and Ajay Walunj, and Ankush Sonawane, who is related to two corporators. Several office-bearers of the Congress youth wing and NSUI city president Manoj Maharana, along with its others members also quit the party.

The Congress leaders were welcomed into the BJP at a ceremony in Vashi by BJP state secretary Sanjay Upadhyay, former minister Ganesh Naik, former MLA Sandeep Naik, former MP Sanjeev Naik, former mayor Sagar Naik, city unit president Ramchandra Gharat, among others. “There were differences within our party leaders. We wanted a strong party to ensure we can work effectively for the people and hence, this decision,” said Dashrath Bhagat.

His nephew, Nishant, said, “For the past few years, despite working day in and out for the party, we did not get the support here in Navi Mumbai. It was very disappointing. Now we look forward to working in the BJP, where good work is appreciated.”

Navi Mumbai’s Congress president Anil Kaushik refused to comment.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:08 IST