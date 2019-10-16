Sports Tracker: Patil duo bags 13 state medals at rope skipping championship

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 18:45 IST

Pune: Brothers, Bhargav Nitin Patil, a student of Class 12 from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ganeshkhind and Shivam Nitin Patil, a student of Class 7 at the NCL Modern High School, Pashan, represented Maharashtra at the national rope skipping championship organised by Indian Rope Skipping Federation in Bhopal. Shivam won 4 golds and 1 silver, while Bhargav pocketed 3 gold and 5 silver medals. The success of the duo has given them the opportunity to represent Team India in their respective age groups at the AAU Junior Olympic Championships in Virginia, United States, in July 2020 and the Asian Continental Rope Skipping Championships in Nepal in May 2020. Bhargav has competed in an international competition before. He has represented Team India in the Asian Continental Rope Skipping Championship held in Bangkok in July 2019 and won 1 gold and 4 bronze medals.

Jupiter hospital holds Organothon

Pune: Jupiter hospital, Pune in association with Poona Surgical Society & Pune Running will hold Organothon to raise awareness on organ donation. At least 2,000 runners from the state, including Kolhapur and Satara will take part in the run on October 20. Around 150 members from Jupiter hospital, including doctors, surgeons, organ transplant donors and patients, will participate in the Dream Run to spread the message on organ donation. The unique event will be based on the message “If we can do it, you can do it” from donor families with an aim to break the fears and myths related to organ donation in India. Donor-recipient pairs will be running together to demonstrate how a transplant can save a life and is a noble deed for the donor. “Nearly 2,000 people across Pune are waiting for a life-saving transplant according to the zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC). “One person can save the lives of as many as eight people and one individual can improve the lives of as many as 75 people or more through tissue donation,” said Dr Gaurav Chaubal, chief transplant surgeon, Jupiter hospital.

Aditya, Naisha lift table tennis title

Pune Aditya Samant and Naisha Rewaskar clinch the title of under-10 boys and girls category respectively in the 5th Five Star District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2019, played at the Club Solaris’s Mayur colony courts on Tuesday. In the midget boys’ singles final, second seed Aditya Samant defeated fourth seed Shreyas Mankeshwar 11-8, 5-11, 15-13, 14-12, ensuring Aditya’s first title in the category. He is studying in grade four at the Dr Shamrao Kalmadi high school. In the girls’ category, top seed Naisha Rewaskar outplayed second seed Tanayaa Abhyankar 9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-4 to lift the title. It was Naisha’s third title in the age group. The youngster studies in grade three at the Vibgyor School. In the men’s category, unseeded Saai Bagate registered an upset over sixth seed Deepak Kadam 11-9, 11-8, 11-9, 11-4.

Maharashtra humiliate Arunachal Pradesh in women’s senior T-20 trophy

Pune Priyanka Garkhede picked up three wickets and gave away just one run in her four overs while Poonam Khemnar claimed four wickets as Arunachal Pradesh could only set a target of 51 runs at the end of the first innings at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on Tuesday. Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bowl as they bagged nine wickets and restricted Arunachal to 50 runs in 20 overs. Maharashtra needed just six overs as the opening pair of Mukta Magre and Shivali Shinde guided their team to a 10-wicket win. Magre scored 25 runs off 22 deliveries and Shinde 22 runs off 14 balls to finish the game in 36 deliveries. In the previous match on Monday, the Maharashtra team earned a 10-run victory over Delhi. The girls from Maharashtra have now bagged eight points in two games. Unlike the women’s team, the under-19 men’s team from Maharashtra failed to register a win in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy at the Scindia School Cricket Ground in Gwalior on Tuesday. The tournament follows the 50-over format, in which Haryana won the toss, elected to bat and set a target of 248 runs. Maharashtra were bowled out after making 205 runs.

Aarti, Ananta win HDFC Bank Unite half marathon

Aarti Deshmukh, who hails from Nashik, won in the women’s category of the HDFC Bank Unite half marathon in Pune, on Sunday, while Ananta TN topped in the men’s category. Deshmukh clinched top spot after finishing the half marathon in 1 hour, 34 minutes and 13 seconds. Ananta completed the 21-kilometer run in 1 hour, 15 minutes and 35 seconds to claim first position. The half marathon, organised by Pune Road Runners, Avrom Sports and HDFC Bank Unite, began from the Pune Rural Police Ground on Pashan road at 5 am, turned left on Baner-Pashan link road to reach NCL and Pashan chowk before ending at the starting point. Rahul Deshmukh (2nd), Ravindra Gore (3rd), Naol Warkne (4th) and Lakshman Sarmalkar (5th) made the top-5 in the men’s category behind Anata. Himangi Godbole (2nd), Netra Pelapkar (3rd), Nikita Hetri (4th) and Payal Daga (5th) finished in the top-5 behind Deshmukh in the women’s category.

Football Delhi adopts a modern constitution amendment

Pune In a bid to implement reforms in the functioning of the state football association; Football Delhi initiated a major amendment to its constitution for the first time. While the state federation is trying to make the Capital a football-loving city through various outreach programmes aiming to bring in place further professionalism and accountability in the organisation. A special general body meeting of the Delhi Soccer Association was organised on October 13 in Delhi. The marathon meeting of seven hours was attended by 69 member clubs and members adapted major reform measures unanimously. Some of the key changes incorporated include modernism of the governance system, improvisation of transparency in election process, adapting an inclusive structure and encouraging women’s participation in decision making. Some of the other key highlights of the special GB were to ascertain the age criteria for executive committee members. A consensus has been reached to open the associate membership category for teams which are not part of club structure of the association in order to promote football across the Capital. An ethics committee will also be formed to address issues and decision was taken to open the academy accreditation process as well.

LivePools’s growth in Pune in fantasy sports space

Pune LivePools, one of India’s leading games of skill within the fantasy sports space, is known for its skill-based sports predictor game platform, across cricket, football and kabaddi. In 18 months of operations, the platform has crossed over one million registered users, witnessing four times the growth in the past six months, owing to sporting events like the ICC Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League 2019. LivePools, co-founded by serial entrepreneurs Gaurav and Vickram Assomull with actor and model Dino Morea among its key investors, recently entered a strategic partnership with global Internet sensation Dan Bilzerian. Till recently, LivePools had Yuvraj Singh on board as the brand ambassador. LivePools provides users with all the statistics required for users to make selections and predictions using all the information provided and their knowledge of sports, including the results of matches and top scoring players within matches, who compete against each other in what is known as ‘social gaming’. With the convergence of sports and technology, the advent of affordable smartphones and easy access to high-speed Internet, fans can now engage with their sport of choice in an immersive manner. Conventionally, fantasy sports have been player-based, but LivePools has created a unique team-based fantasy sports. LivePools is targeting five million users by the time the Indian Premier League 2020 season starts.

“Why just watch a sport when you can be a part of it and even earn money? It may have begun as a fun game among friends, but now fantasy sports has become a serious business for the sports lovers, who are happily bragging about their selection and strategy to their friends and are also winning money by participating in their favourite sports. It’s a thrilling experience to see youth from tier 2 and 3 cities extremely active on Livepools, and glad to see a lot of traction from users from Maharashtra, especially Pune, which has always been known as “the hub for the youth”. We are confident and excited to see many more sports enthusiast from Pune on our website soon”, said Gaurav, co-founder, LivePools.

Trouvaille wins The Pune Derby, the star event of the Pune racing season

Pune The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) hosted the prestigious Pune Derby on Sunday. Trouvaille, which is owned by Rajesh Monga, trained by SK Sunderji and ridden by Jockey CS Jodha emerged victorious in the 2000-meter race. Trouvaille finished first with a time of 2:03.512. The second spot was bagged by Wizard of Stocks, who was the favourite to win, ridden by Jockey Neeraj Rawal, followed by Daddy’s Pride, ridden by Jockey TS Jodha in third place. Victorious Sermon, which was the heaviest horse in the race (505kgs), ridden by Jockey YS Srinath, finished fourth, ahead of Rhapsody, Moriseiki, Prince Valiant, and Justified. Sultan Suleiman did not compete in the race due to undisclosed reasons.

All India Railway rifle shooting championship set to commence at Balewadi

Pune The Balewadi Sports Complex is set to host the 54th All India Railway Rifle Shooting Championship, organised by the Central Railway Sports Association with the help of the Pune Divisional Sports Association, from October 19 to 22. Numerous participants from all over the country are expected to participate in the four-day event. More than 80 shooters are expected to partake in the event, which will also include participants who have competed on national and international levels. The inauguration of the event will take place on October 19, which will also be the first day of competition. The final day of action and the closing ceremony is scheduled for October 22.

Delhi Public School pip Poona College to be crowned ZP U-19 champions

Pune Amidst a chaotic schedule which saw the semi-finals, third-place match and a final played on the same day, Delhi Public School snatched a narrow 1-0 win against Poona College in the under-19 zilla parishad football tournament final, on Sunday. Alan Binoy pounced on a pass from Somil Ghosh and scored the only goal of the match in the second minute of the game. Earlier, in the first semi-final, Delhi Public School eliminated S.M. Choksey Junior College after a 2-0 win, while Poona College edged past Sardar Dastur Hormazdiar Junior College 1-0 to confirm their final berth. Dastur bagged the third place after beating Choksey 1-0 in the third-place encounter. In another third-place encounter, Loyola High School, Pashan defeated JN Petit 2-0 to nab the third spot in the under-17 category, in which St Vincent’s were crowned champions earlier that week.

