Sportstracker: Kirrtane wins double crown at senior nationals

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:35 IST

PUNE Nitten Kirrtane started the year on a good note, winning the singles and doubles titles at the TS Santhanam Memorial National Senior Tennis Championship at Mylapore in Chennai last week.

In the singles final on January 24, Kirrtane defeated second-seeded Suresh Patil 7-6 (7-5), 6-2; while in the doubles, partnering Rajesh Ganapathy, Kirrtane defeated Rameez and Vijay Venkatesh 6-1, 6-2.

“The draw was not difficult. I have been playing lot of matches in the past six months, which includes the new Global Indian Senior Tennis Association (Gista) events in Peddapuram, Mumbai, Nashik and Vizag (Visakhapatnam). At all these events I have won both the singles and doubles titles,” said Kirrtane.

“I have been keeping myself fit with systematic workouts in Pune. It is helping me a lot during matches,” added Kirrtane.

Mayor Mohol launches official poster for 3rd Tata Open Maharashtra

With six days left to go for the Tata Open Maharashtra tennis tournament, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol launched the official poster for the third edition of the event.

The tournament will take place at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, from February 3 to 9.

Tennis stars such as Benoit Paire, Ivo Karlovic and Indian players like Divij Sharan, will compete.

“It’s an honour for Pune to host such an important tournament,” Mohol said.

The qualifiers for the tournament will be played from February 1 to 2.

30 “ball kids” selected for Tata Open

After a huge response and interest shown by over 100 young enthusiastic tennis fans and budding players from Pune and Maharashtra, 30 lucky tennis enthusiasts were selected as ball kids for the upcoming third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra.

The selection trials, conducted by ITF tournament official, Sheetal Iyer at Deccan Gymkhana, included hand-eye coordination, speed and agility tests.

“There has been a huge craze amongst youngsters about Tata Open Maharashtra and as expected, we received a huge response. The experience will be valuable for them in future and will surely inspire many to take up the sport professionally in the future,” said Prashant Sutar, tournament director.

Jwala Gutta in the city on Feb 2

Jwala Gutta will be in the city as chief guest for the the BadmintoNAIRe’s Pune District Ranking Mini Open Badminton Tournament, which will conclude at BadmintoNAIRe, Kharadi, on Feb 2.

The tournament is organised by badminton players Dhanya Nair and Anil Kumar Raju, and will be played in the under-9, -11 and -13 age groups.

Sevilla FC holds masterclass in Pune

LaLiga Santander Club, Sevilla FC and LaLiga Football Schools organised an engagement activity for aspiring footballers at at Turf Up, recently.

Seventy footballers, who are a part of the LaLiga Football Schools programme in Pune took part.

Sevilla FC also held an intra-centre event in the city in July 2019, which was attended by 120 students.

The masterclass was led by Javier Cabrera, technical director and Saul Vazquez Chas, regional technical head (West) LaLiga Football Schools India; and David García Gómez, senior specialist, Sports Projects Development, LaLiga.