e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SPPU in lockdown as two staffers test positive on campus

SPPU in lockdown as two staffers test positive on campus

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:18 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Two positive cases of the Covid-19 infection have been confirmed inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, of which one of the persons has succumbed.

The cases were confirmed on July 18.

A 60-year-old person living on the campus who tested positive lost his life on July 20.

The SPPU has since taken the decision to sanitise the entire campus.

Four buildings, including where the positive patients reside, have been sealed by the SPPU administration.

“The two positive cases were found inside the SPPU campus were from the same family. They were residing in the Class 3 workers’ residential building complex. When we came to know about the cases, immediately four buildings were sealed. Also, are sanitising the entire campus and no one is allowed to leave or enter SPPU premises at the moment,” said Prafulla Pawar, SPPU registrar.

The building where the positive cases were found is a seven-storeyed structure with 28 apartments.

Currently, at least 2,000 staffers live on the SPPU campus, including both, teaching and non-teaching staff, and their families.

top news
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘China targeting Modi 56-inch image’ says Congress; BJP blames ‘Gandhi legacy’
‘China targeting Modi 56-inch image’ says Congress; BJP blames ‘Gandhi legacy’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In