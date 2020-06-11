SPPU in top 10 universities in India as per NIRF; ranked 9th

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:10 IST

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) ranking in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has risen from 10th last year to ninth in 2020.

The NIRF rankings were released by HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday, and in the overall rankings of educational institutes SPPU stood 19th.

“We are happy about the ranking and the score. SPPU has performed better on all parameters, especially research output, like publications and citations. We have enhanced public perception this year. This is the collective achievement of Team SPPU,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin R Karmalkar.

In the NIRF top 100 universities, Symbiosis International University ranked 43 (56 last year) and the D Y Patil Vidyapeeth retained its 2019 ranking of 46.

Bharati Vidyapeeth (deemed university) is ranked 63 in the university category.

Among the engineering colleges, the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) has dropped a spot to 50th this year from 49th in 2019.

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology has gone down from 57th in 2019 to 63rd this year.

In the college category, Fergusson College has slipped from 27th in 2019 to 42nd this year.

The rankings are given by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) based on scores out of 100 on various parameters – research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, teaching learning resources and graduation outcomes.