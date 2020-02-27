SPPU’s NSS unit adopts Sinhgad fort to ensure it’s always clean and green

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:51 IST

Pune The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has hit the state’s historical and cultural tourist map, with a mop and a broom, in a manner of speaking.

Various historical monuments, forts and other important structures in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar district, are will be deep cleansed, all in keeping with permissions from the neccessary heritage departments and archaelogical authorities.

First up, the city’s favourite, Sinhgad fort.

The initiative, started by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the SPPU, comes from the varsity working on a policy to “adopt” such historical monuments and forts.

A list of such sites that will be taken by the SPPU is currently being formulated.

“According to guidelines we have received from the University Grants Commission (UGC), SPPU has decided to work on conservation and beautification of historical monuments, forts and old structures. Students in the NSS unit of SPPU and affiliated colleges will regularly visit these structures and keep it clean, apart from maintenance work. Saptshrungi Fort in Nashik district is next on the list,” said Prabhakar Desai, project director of SPPU’s NSS unit.

On February 23, 1,400 NSS students, along with SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar participated in a Sinhagad fort cleaning drive.

From 9 am to 2 pm, students spread across the fort and cleaned the area. The Sinhagad gram panchayat, forest department and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials were all in the loop.

“Along with cleaning Sinhagad fort, it is necessary to repair the steps, roads and other damaged parts of the fort. We are also going to plant trees. We will be take the help of the Fine Arts department for the beautification work of the fort,” added Desai.