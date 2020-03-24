e-paper
SPPU trains 16 librarians to upload study material on e-portal

SPPU trains 16 librarians to upload study material on e-portal

cities Updated: Mar 24, 2020 21:46 IST
Pune In order to ensure education is not disrupted during the pandemic, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has trained 16 college librarians to upload study material on the varsity’s e-portal.

All the librarians have started uploading content remotely from Monday, March 23. SPPU has also appealed faculty from its affiliated colleges to share their material.

“Videos, lectures, notes, assignments, power point presentations have already been uploaded on the website, for various departments. We have also appealed faculty from affiliated colleges to share their teaching material. The librarians were trained for the same via a webinar on Sunday,” said Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU.

BOX

Format for submitting study material

Sir/Madam,

Please find attached herewith the study material created by me. I authorise you to upload the same on SPPU’s central repository.

Details of the study material is as follows:

Title……………………………

Name of Teacher/Author…………………………

The study material is useful to the students of

Subject: ……………………………………

Course/Class: …………………………………...

Semester: ……………………………….....

Paper No: ……………………………………

Topic: ……………………………………

Keywords: ……………………………………

I hereby state that, the above study material is free from copyright. I am aware that any infringement of the Intellectual Property Rights will be my sole responsibility. Savitribai Phule Pune University or any other person/s will not be held responsible for the same.

Name of College/Institute…………………………

Note: University reserves right to upload, delete or reject content submitted for upload.

