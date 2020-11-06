e-paper
Home / Cities / Spurious liquor kills three more people in Haryana’s Sonepat

Spurious liquor kills three more people in Haryana’s Sonepat

The death toll in the tragedy that has been unfolding for the last five days has risen to 36.

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 20:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
(Representative image)
         

Three more people died and seven others fell ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Sonepat, police said on Friday.

The deceased are Jitram, Raju of Sonepat and Thirath of Gumar village.

The death toll in the tragedy that has been unfolding for the last five days has risen to 36.

However, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Virender Singh said the postmortem of only nine persons was done and their report has confirmed death due to consumption of adulterated liquor.

“The family of other deceased had cremated them without a postmortem. We had arrested six people with bottles of liquor from different areas of the district,” the DSP added.

Meanwhile, the residents of Gumar village blocked Gohana-Ganaur road and sat on a dharna with the bodies of two villagers, who had died after consuming spurious liquor.

The DSP said, “Six residents of Gumar village are admitted at various hospitals and their family members claimed that they had consumed adulterated liquor. Seven labourers, who were working at a brick kiln at Shahzadpur village, were rushed to the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, after their health deteriorated.”

He said one Sunil from Shahzadpur, who was involved in the business of illegal liquor, has been arrested and has been sent to two-day police remand.

Panipat’s toll rises to 8

Karnal: One more person died after allegedly consuming adulterated liquor in Panipat, taking the death toll to eight.

The deceased has been identified as Inder Singh of Dhansholi village. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police officials said five people have died in Dhansholi village, two in Nangla Paar and one in Rana Majra village of the district in the last three days.

Panipat DSP Satish Vats said a special investigation team has already been formed and police officials are conducting raids to find out the source of illicit liquor. Police officials said a woman from Dhansoli village has been arrested for alleged involvement in the sale of spurious liquor.

