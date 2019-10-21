Spurt in crime against lawyers: Bar assn president

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:28 IST

Members of the Meerut Bar Association called a meeting on Monday to discuss “spurt in crime against lawyers in UP”. They submitted a memorandum regarding their demands to the city magistrate and discussed the matter with the SSP.

“Lawyers in three different areas of the state were murdered over the past one month. An advocate was killed in Saharanpur, then in Meerut and recently the body of a lawyer was found in Muzaffarnagar. Crime against lawyers has increased,” said Mangeram, president, Meerut Bar Association.

He said, “Such incidents are disturbing and hence a meeting was called by the Meerut Bar Association. We came to a conclusion that families of the victims be given monetary help of Rs 50 lakh. Besides, one member of the victims’ family should be given a government job. Lawyers and their families should be given police protection in case they register a complaint that they are being threatened by someone.”

The lawyers also demanded proper investigation and trial in the advocates’ murder cases.

Ajay Sahni, SSP (Meerut), said: “Advocate Mukesh Sharma was killed in Kamalpur village on Friday. Four accused were arrested within six hours of the incident. Two accused are yet to be nabbed and a reward of Rs 10, 000 has been declared on their arrest.”

“Members of the Bar Association demanded that security should be provided to Mukesh Sharma’s family. They also said that the absconding accused be arrested,” he said.

“Two constables are already deployed to ensure the safety of the victim’s family while search operation to nab the other two accused is on,” added the SSP. -Utkarsha Tyagi

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 19:28 IST