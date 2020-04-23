Sri Lanka operates special flight from Amritsar to airlift 101 students stranded in India

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:40 IST

More than 250 passengers, including 101 Lankan students, stranded here after the lockdown to check Covid-19 transmission, were airlifted by British Airways and Sri Lankan Airlines on Thursday from Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.

Manoj Chansoria, airport director, said a special Sri Lankan aircraft with 101 passengers took off from the airport at 11:15am after all of them were screened by health department teams at the airport terminal.

British Airways, which has been carrying out regular evacuations, ferried 269 passengers in its sixth special flight.

According to media reports, Sri Lankan Airlines is also operating special flights from India’s Coimbatore, Pakistan’s Karachi and Lahore, and Nepal’s Kathmandu to bring home Sri Lankan students stranded in these countries.

These special flights are being operated as part of the Lankan government’s programme to bring back its students stranded in other countries and is being carried out in partnership with the Indian ministry of foreign affairs.

1,578 UK CITIZENS AIRLIFTED

The number of passengers airlifted from Amritsar by special British Airways charter flights so far is about 1,578.

With Thursday’s flight, the number of passengers evacuated so far by the airlines is: 271 on April 16; 262 on April 17; 260 on April 18; 266 on April 19; 250 on April 21 and 269 on April 23.

Two more flights are scheduled for April 25 and 27 and more are expected to be announced later as the British government scrambles to get home its citizens from Punjab, which has the highest number of especially NRIs settled abroad.

“Stranded Brits: I know many of you are still waiting for flights from a number of locations, in particular Amritsar. I will announce more flights shortly – please be patient a little longer. We are including as many vulnerable passengers as possible on each flight,” said Jan Thompson, acting British high commissioner to India, in a tweet.