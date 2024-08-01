 Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.55 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.55 °C, check weather forecast for August 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on August 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Srinagar today, on August 1, 2024, is 28.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.55 °C and 33.86 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 07:32 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, August 2, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.21 °C and 32.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 97.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 2, 2024 29.79 °C Light rain
August 3, 2024 26.91 °C Light rain
August 4, 2024 20.63 °C Moderate rain
August 5, 2024 27.31 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 26.15 °C Light rain
August 7, 2024 28.67 °C Light rain
August 8, 2024 28.28 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.79 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 27.8 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.67 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.16 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.07 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.26 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 31.12 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Srinagar weather update on August 01, 2024
Srinagar weather update on August 01, 2024

