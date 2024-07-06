Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.0 °C, check weather forecast for July 6, 2024
Jul 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on July 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on July 6, 2024, is 24.0 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.0 °C and 29.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 07:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.9 °C and 31.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 75.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 7, 2024
|27.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|27.44 °C
|Light rain
|July 9, 2024
|28.61 °C
|Sky is clear
|July 10, 2024
|29.34 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|30.26 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|29.22 °C
|Light rain
|July 13, 2024
|27.72 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.01 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|29.1 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.72 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.72 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|29.59 °C
|Light rain
