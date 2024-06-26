Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.95 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 26, 2024, is 27.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.95 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.07 °C and 34.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 118.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|29.73 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|31.0 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|30.93 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|30.46 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|30.04 °C
|Light rain
|July 2, 2024
|30.87 °C
|Light rain
|July 3, 2024
|29.76 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
