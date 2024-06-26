Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.95 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 27, 2024 29.73 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 31.0 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 30.93 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 30.46 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 30.04 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 30.87 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 29.76 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain Chennai 30.74 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 34.73 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 26, 2024, is 27.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.95 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.07 °C and 34.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 118.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

