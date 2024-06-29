 Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.61 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.61 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jun 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Srinagar on June 29, 2024 here.

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 29, 2024, is 28.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.61 °C and 33.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:46 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.1 °C and 34.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 118.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
June 30, 2024 30.29 °C Light rain
July 1, 2024 30.65 °C Moderate rain
July 2, 2024 31.23 °C Light rain
July 3, 2024 30.49 °C Moderate rain
July 4, 2024 28.55 °C Light rain
July 5, 2024 23.3 °C Moderate rain
July 6, 2024 17.27 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 32.64 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.85 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.8 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 26.96 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Srinagar weather update on June 29, 2024
Srinagar weather update on June 29, 2024

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.61 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On