Srinagar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.15 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 1, 2024 30.35 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 30.85 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 31.41 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 30.12 °C Moderate rain July 5, 2024 25.24 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 23.85 °C Light rain July 7, 2024 24.41 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Srinagar today, on June 30, 2024, is 27.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.15 °C and 33.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 07:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Srinagar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.42 °C and 33.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Srinagar today stands at 100.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Srinagar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.