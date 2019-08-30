SSC supplementary exam: Pune division’s passing percentage stands at 18.12%

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:15 IST

PUNE The Maharashtra State Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Class 10 supplementary exam results on Friday. The overall passing percentage of the state is 22.86 per cent, the lowest in the last three years. In 2018 the state recorded 23.66 passing percentage and 24.44 per cent in 2017.

In Pune division, 35,624 students had registered out of which 33,480 students appeared for exams and 6,068 have passed. Pune division’s passing percentage is 18.12 per cent.

The supplementary exam is held for students who had failed in the regular state secondary certificate (SSC) exams in February-March. Students who pass in this examination can take admissions through the centralised admission process (CAP).

Shakuntala Kale, MSBSHSE chairperson, said, “In the regular SSC exams also this year the passing percentage has dropped by 12.31 per cent. This year the passing percentage of regular SSC exam is 77.10 per cent, while in 2018 it was 89.41 per cent. The drop in the passing percentage might be due to the syllabus and pattern change.”

“While Pune region’s passing percentage is 18.12 per cent, Latur region tops in the state with 31.49 per cent in the supplementary exams,” added Kale.

“The period for revaluation of marks will start from August 31 to September 9 and if students want photocopies of their answer sheets they can apply till September 19 in their respective divisions. For each subject answer sheet student has to pay Rs400 per subject,” said Kale.

This year the supplementary SSC exam was conducted between July 17 and 30. In all nine divisions, a total of 2,34,631 students had registered out of which 2,21,629 students appeared for exams and 50,667 passed.

While 1,18,161 students have failed in one or two subjects and they can still take admission for 11th standard under allowed to keep terms (ATKT).

BOXES

1. Three years passing percentage of SSC supplementary exams in the state

2019 – 22.86 per cent

2018 – 23.66 per cent

2017 – 24.44 per cent

2. State-wise students data for SSC supplementary examination 2019

Students registered – 2,34,631

Students appeared – 2,21,629

Students passed – 50,667

Passing percentage of the state – 22.86 per cent

3. Division-wise passing percentage in the state

Pune – 18.12

Nagpur – 30.89

Aurangabad – 28.25

Mumbai – 14.48

Kolhapur – 15.17

Amravati – 29.56

Nashik – 25.08

Latur – 31.49

Konkan – 15.81

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 22:15 IST