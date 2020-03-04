SSPMS claim semifinal spot in nail-biting win over Angel High

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:48 IST

SSPMS Day School versus Angel High School

Venue: Law College cricket ground

Quarter finals; toss: SSPMS won the toss and decided to bat

Brief scores: SSPMS Day School 119 for 9 in 20 overs (Vivek Gaikwad 29 (27b); Shardul Tapkir 26 (22b); Atharva Kalbhor 5-22) bt Angel High School 114 for 9 in 20 overs (Himanshu Chaudhari 25 (39b); Shivraj Kamthe 35 (37b); Swayam Yadav 3-13)

Result: SSPMS Day School won by 5 runs

5.95 Run rate per over 5.7

19 Extras 16

10 Fours 10

0 Sixes 0

0 Dropped catches 0

0 Maiden overs 0

0 Misfields 1

Game changing moments:

Kamthe’s LBW, over 13

Chasing a target of 119, Angel High School were on course with Himanshu Chaudhari (25) and Shivraj Kamthe (35), dealing in singles. Right-arm leg- spinner Athwara Deshmukh came to bowl in 13th over, and got batsman Kamthe out LBW. His wicket allowed SSPMS to comeback into the match.

From 72 for 2, Angel High School slumped to 114 for 9. Athwara Deshmukh (3-19) and right-arm medium pacer Swyam Yadav (3-14) wreaked havoc and did not allow the Angel batsmen to settle.

Fifer for Kalbhor

The first innings was all about Angel High School’s Atharva Kalbhor’s splendid bowling performance, as he returned with figures of 5 for 22 in four overs.

Kalbhor bowling was all about pitching it in good areas. First he got Vivek Gaikwad (29) and Shardul Tapkir (26), two set batsmen out; and then he took three quick wickets, Sarthak Sorte (0), Sumit Gaikwad (5) and Devendra Singhan (1), to restrict SSPMS to 119. In the end, it was not enough for the Angels.

Best batsman: Shivraj Kamthe, Angel High School

Right hand, one-down; runs: 35; Balls: 37; 4s: 4; 6s: 0; Strike rate: 94.59

I should have stayed in the middle. Me and Himanshu Chaudhari should have continued. As a team, we need to play with a lot of patience and should not falter under pressure.

Best bowler: Swayam Yadav, SSPMS Day School

Medium pacer, first change; Overs 4; Wickets 3; Runs: 14; Dot balls:15; Economy: 3.5

I was told to bowl with more flight and it helped me to take the wicket of set batsman Shivraj Kamthe.

Captain’s Corner:

Athwara Deshmukh, SSPMS Day School

Bowlers did the job for us. We should have batted a lot more sensibly. At one moment I thought we will not be able to win the match, but we bowled with a lot of maturity.

Yash Mahanwar, Angel High School

Firstly, we should have bowled them out early, but we made many fielding errors. While batting, we succumbed under the pressure. The middle order batsmen should have batted well after the first three wickets fell.