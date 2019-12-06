ST starts bus services on Uran-Kharkopar route

cities

The state transport (ST) started bus services between Kharkopar and Uran regions of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

The services will ease the commute of around 50,000 people at Charphata, Bokadvira, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Navghar, Dastan Phata and Gavhan Phata. The buses will ply from Panvel depot. There are eight services now, and depending on the response, the number could be increased.

The timings of these buses are synced with the schedule of trains for the convenience of commuters. Sunil Pawar, depot manager, Panvel said, “Commuters from Uran and Kharkopar had been demanding bus service between the two areas since long, as they had to commute on private buses.”

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) had been operating bus services between the two suburbs, but the route did not include the interior parts of the two suburbs.

“These buses connect the interior regions too. I started using the services and they are very convenient. Private buses used to charge us more for the travel,” said Shweta Roy, 32, a daily commuter.