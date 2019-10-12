e-paper
Staffer jumps to death at Punjab Civil Secretariat

A suicide note written in Punjabi stated that he was in great stress because of health issues

cities Updated: Oct 12, 2019 00:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An employee of the Punjab Civil Secretariat committed suicide by jumping from its building at the Capitol Complex in Sector 1, Chandigarh, on Friday morning.

Paramjit Singh, who was in his 50s and resided in Sector 23, worked as a supervisor in the records branch of the financial commissioner on contractual basis.

A suicide note written in Punjabi stated that he was in great stress because of health issues.

Paramjit’s colleagues told police that he had gone out of his office on the third floor to the sixth floor before jumping around 9:50am.However, no one had seen him jump.

Police rushed him to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared dead owing to multiple injuries.

In the suicide note, Paramjit mentioned that no one was to be blamed for his death. He urged his pension be given to his family straightaway as they are very poor, and also appealed for jobs for them.

His colleagues, who wished to remain anonymous, said Singh had been depressed in the past few months because his only son had lost his job. He had to work as a helper in a shop and wasn’t earning enough. He also had three daughters, out of which one was to get married and another had some illness.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and handed over the body to the family after postmortem.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 00:58 IST

