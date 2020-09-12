e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Stalker stabs woman with paper cutter at Ludhiana’s Sangowal village

Stalker stabs woman with paper cutter at Ludhiana’s Sangowal village

Had proposed the woman for marriage despite being married, would fight with her whenever she turned him down, say police.

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 30-year-old woman suffered grievous injuries after a stalker attacked her with a paper cutter in Sangowal village on Friday.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital with injuries to her throat, ears, neck, arm and chest.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Ishar Nagar.

The victim, also a resident of Ishar Nagar, told the Dehlon police that she worked at a scrap godown in Sangowal village for the past four years. Gopi, who is a drug addict, was her co-worker, but quit the job four months ago.

He still stayed in touch with her, and despite being married, proposed to marry her. Whenever she turned down his advances, he would fight with her.

On Friday, while she was working in the godown, Gopi reached there on his motorcycle and asked her to come with him. When she refused, he attacked her with a paper cutter.

Hearing her screams, other workers gathered there, prompting Gopi to flee, she said, following which her colleagues rushed her to the hospital.

ASI Harnek Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said they had booked Gopi under Sections 452 (trespassing after preparation of hurt, assault or wrongful restrain), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and were working to nab him.

top news
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named in Delhi riots supplementary charge sheet
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
Antarctica is still free of Covid-19. Can it stay that way?
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Kangana shares meme on Twitter. Uddhav is depicted as Ravana
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In