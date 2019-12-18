Standing the test of time, theatre stalwart Satish Alekar recounts Dr Lagoo’s finest moments

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 19:02 IST

PUNE Dr Shreeram Lagoo has left behind a legacy of great acting and plays that will always be remembered for its strong characters.

Satish Alekar, Marathi playwright, actor, and theatre director, and founder-member of the Theatre Academy of Pune, recalls Dr Lagoo as an actor with a rationalist’s view in both, theatre and life. Alekar captures here, in the first person, what he remembers most about Dr Shreeram Lagoo

“It was in 1972, two controversial plays, Ghashiram Kotwal and Sakharam Binder, both by playwright Vijay Tendulkar, debuted to defy the very concept of freedom of expression.

“Society at the time responded by labelling Ghashiram Kotwal as an “anti- Brahmin play”, while Sakharam Binder was called “obscene”.

“Both the plays were banned. Eventually, with steadfast support from Amol Palekar and Dr Shreeram Lagoo, Ghashiram Kotwal was allowed to be staged, even though the staging of Sakharam Binder was pending a legal appeal.

“Dr Lagoo stood with us and held fast, waiting, with a positive attitude. He resisted Emergency tooth and nail, along with playwright Pu La Deshpande. Dr Lagoo put up the play Ek Hoti Rani in protest, an adaptation of Antigone, a Greek tragedy written by Sophocles around 442 BC.

“He was a pragmatic and a thoughtful actor who stood his ground in the social and political scenario.

“It is indeed difficult to state in words what a loss the passing of a great acting stalwart like Dr Shreeram Lagoo is for the theatre.”

