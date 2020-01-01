Start medicine langars at gurdwaras: Phoolka

cities

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:52 IST

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Dakha assembly constituency and senior advocate HS Phoolka on Wednesday met acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, urging him to direct Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to organise medicine langars at gurdwaras every week.

After submitting his request letter to jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Phoolka said: “The Punjab government has failed to provide basic health facilities in villages. Over 75% of the villages in the state don’t have a government dispensary and the villages having health clinics are without doctors.”

He said: “Our organisation, Gian Sewa Trust, has been running mobile dispensaries in Dakha for the last two-and-a-half year. The mobile dispensary covered 20 villages of the Dakha constituency and visits every village once a week.”

“We cannot totally depend on the government for healthcare facilities and it is the time for our religious organisations to start langar of medicines to help villagers,” he said.

“It is my humble request that you should direct every gurdwara to start service of langar of medicines, once in a week. The doctors should only render their service by visiting a village, once in a week, to provide free treatment to the needy.

The jathedar said: “SGPC has already running dispensaries in some gurdwaras. The suggestion by Phoolka is good. I will ask SGPC to make arrangements for organising such camps in other gurdwaras too.”