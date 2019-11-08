State Cong chief demands white paper from state govt

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:03 IST

State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday demanded a white paper from the state government on the investment of UPPCL employees’ provident fund money in DHFL.

“What tender process was adopted, whether investment guidelines were followed or not and names of officials responsible should be made public in the white paper. But the government is evading answers to the power staff and people,” said Lallu addressing a press conference.

He said that the state government was trying to divert the attention of people to other issues. “Such a big investment is not possible at the level of officials only, hence the power minister needs to reply to our questions. In fact, an FIR naming all those involved should be filed. By now, action should have been initiated against the officials involved,” said Lallu.

On being asked about the defamation notice served on him by energy minister Srikant Sharma, the state Congress chief said, “I am yet to receive the notice. But if it comes, I shall file a reply in legal manner.”

Sharma had sent the notice following statements issued by Lallu over the DHFL issue. He demanded an apology for his (Lallu’s) statements.