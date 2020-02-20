State’s second Ayush hospital to come up in Moga

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:37 IST

In a bid to promote alternative and traditional systems of medicine, the government has decided to set up a 50-bed Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) hospital at Duneke village in Moga.

After Mohali, Moga will be the second district in the state to get the AYUSH hospital under the Ayush service component of the National Ayush Mission.

State health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu will lay the foundation stone of the ₹6.16 crore project, to be built on five-kanals, on Saturday.

As per the detailed project report, the hospital will have outdoor patient department, panchkarma centre, yoga room, lab, dispensary, audiometry room, canteen, pantry, meeting hall, administrative office, recovery room etc.

Moga MLA Harjot Kamal said the check-up and treatment services under various systems defined by AYUSH will be offered at the hospital, which is expected to be completed in 15 months. “The work has been allotted to a contractor,” he said.