Stench from stray cattle carcasses irks Tajpur Road residents

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:40 IST

Amid Covid-19 outbreak, the carcasses of two stray cattle have been found lying in an open plot at the Tajpur Road dairy complex. Besides, stray dogs have been found feeding on the carcasses which are emitting a foul smell in the area, to the inconvenience of passersby.

While the dairy owners said it is the responsibility of the municipal corporation (MC) to remove the carcasses, the MC officials were oblivious of the matter.

The matter came to the fore when members of Shree Ji Gau Sewa Society had visited the area on April 21 to rescue other stray cattle which had fallen into the Buddha Nullah. The members had found the two carcasses lying in the open plot.

The society members rued that the dairy owners should have informed the authorities about the matter.

President of Tajpur Road dairy complex association, DS Oberoi, said it is the responsibility of the MC to remove the carcasses. “The carcasseshave not been removed as the lockdown has been imposed. I will intimate theMC authorities about the same,” he said.

MC senior veterinary officer Dr YP Singh said neither the dairy owners nor the residents have submitted any complaint but it is the duty of sanitary inspectors to get the carcasses lifted and send them to the carcass disposal site. He added that he will ask the field staff to remove the carcasses.