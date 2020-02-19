Stepfather gets 10-yr jail for raping 12-year-old in Mohali

cities

Feb 19, 2020

The local court awarded 10 year prison to a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh for raping his 12-year-old step daughter. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict who was living in Dera Bassi.

The accused was arrested in July 2018 on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who has three children. After her first husband deserted her, she married the accused and was living with him in a rented place in Dera Bassi. On the day of the incident, the mother said she was on the terrace of the house with her children while one daughter, aged about 12 years, was in the room. When she came down, she found the door bolted from inside. Upon knocking, the accused opened the door and fled the place. The mother found her daughter bleeding after which she informed the police, who nabbed the accused.

A case under Section 376 (rape) IPC and POCSO was registered at the Dera Bassi police station.



TWO YOUTH ARRESTED FOR RAPE, KIDNAPPING IN MOHALI

Police have arrested two persons for kidnapping and raping a minor. The accused arrested— Ajay and Arashdeep –belong to Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested from the UP village and the girl was recovered from their possession. Police said the victim also hails from the same village as the accused, where her father works as a gardener.

The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

The victim is eldest of her siblings and a student of class 9 in a Mohali school. On February 15, she had left for school in the morning, but when her mother went to pick up the children from school, she was told the victim had not turned up at school. When she inquired from other school children, she was told that two youths had taken her with them, following which she lodged a complaint with the police.

The accused were booked on the complaint of the victim’s father on February 16, 2020, under Section 363 (kidnapping), 366- A(procuration of minor girl) and later 376 (rape) was added when the victim told the police that the accused Ajay had taken her to the village on the pretext of marrying her, but had raped her.

A case was registered in Phase 11 police station of Mohali.