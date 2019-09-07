STF arrests murder suspect

cities

Greater Noida: The Special Task Force’s (STF) Noida unit Friday night arrested a 19-year-old murder accused from the Ecotech 1 police station area. According to the police, the suspect, Anoop alias Annu, and three accomplices had allegedly murdered a gas agency cashier and fled with a bag carrying ₹10 lakh, from Lucknow on October 20 last year.

Rajkumar Mishra, deputy superintendent of police, Noida STF, said Anoop is from Pataudi village in Gurugram. “Anoop and three Bawariya gang members – Satveer Bawariya, Sundar Bawariya and Sonu – attacked a gas agency in Lucknow. The suspect shot the cashier and fled with the cash,” he said.

Satveer and Sundar were arrested soon after the incident while Anoop and Sonu had been on the run. The Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.

The DSP said the police had received information that Anoop would be in Greater Noida around 10.30 pm Friday.

He said a team was deployed at Gharbhara underpass in Ecotech 1. “The suspect came to the spot on a motorcycle. The police stopped the suspect and recovered a countrymade gun from his possession. The suspect was then arrested,” he said.

The suspect had been absconding since the last 11 months. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Police have launched a search for Sonu, who is absconding.

