STF nabs drug peddler with 1kg heroin, ice drug

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:23 IST

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested 36-year-old drug smuggler and recovered 1kg heroin and 100 gm ice drug (methamphetamine) from his possession on Wednesday night.

The accused, Ravinder Singh alias Nikka of Chimni Road of Shimlapuri, had hid the contraband under the mat of his Toyota Innova car and was waiting for a customer near a vacant plot near his house. The police have also seized the vehicle.

STF assistant inspector general (AIG) Snehdeep Sharma said the accused is unemployed and drug peddling was his only means of earning.

“The accused is already facing at least six cases of drug peddling and has been convicted in two cases too. He was bailed out from jail eight months ago and indulged in smuggling again. He was also arrested two years ago as a precautionary measure under Section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for his involvement in crimes,” the AIG said.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at the STF police station in Phase 4, Mohali. The accused was produced before a court and sent to two-day police remand.

The accused told the STF that he procured drugs from Delhi and surrounding areas, and sold them among addicts at a higher price. STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said he had a strong network of customers and was operating by remaining low profile. Most of his customers do not even know his name, he said.

Costing ₹10 crore a kilogram, the ice drug, also known as party drug, which had customers in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, has also found its way to Ludhiana.

This was revealed by the Ravinder Singh alias Nikka of Chimni Road of Shimlapuri, who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday with 1kg heroin and 100gm ice drug, also known as methamphetamine. Twice as costly as heroin, the ice drug has been in high demand at rave parties.

Assistant inspector general (AIG) of STF Snehdeep Sharma said Ravinder is himself is a drug addict and consumes ice drug as well as heroin. “It was shocking to know that he has customers of ice drug in Ludhiana. The accused revealed that many of addicts demand ice drug from him and out of them, three are regular customers of the drug from the city,” he said.

The AIG added that as ice drug is costly, which is another reason that it had fewer customers in the region. The STF had already recovered 3 kg ice drug in Punjab, but it had to sell in other states.

Ice drug is a chemical-based formula, while heroin is a refined product extracted from opium. Unlike heroin, the ice drug is not smuggled into Punjab from Pakistan border. It is smuggled in India from other countries including Canada. Further the AIG added that they will investigate to trace the accused suppliers of ice drug to curb the drug menace.

Amid their war against drugs, the state government, police and other agencies have been struggling to crub the menace of methamphetamine. The revelation has put the police and all other agencies in a tizzy as they are still struggling to wash out heroin and other narcotics from Punjab.

