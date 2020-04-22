e-paper
Stipend of UG medical, dental students hiked 50%

Stipend of UG medical, dental students hiked 50%

A tweet from the Punjab government gave out this information

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chandigarh: Punjab medical education and research Minister OP Soni on Wednesday said the government had decided to increase the stipend of undergraduate medical and dental students by almost one-and-a-half-times or 50%. A tweet from the Punjab government gave out this information. Presently, the stipend is Rs 9,000 a month. After this hike, it will be Rs 13,500 a month. These students have also been helping the health department in the fight against covid-19. The minister said this after reviewing the preparation of his department and the status of patients admitted in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals at Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot. He added arrangement of ventilators and testing were the key to tackling the pandemic. At the meeting with top officials, a key decision related to retention of final-year MD/MS students, including 400 doctors and other staff, was also taken.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa welcomed the decision to increase the stipend of medical and dental students. “I am overwhelmed at the response of Punjab chief minister on the issue. I thank the CM for this quick decision-making,” he said.

