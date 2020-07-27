Stop terrorising Sikh youths with UAPA: Akal Takht to govts

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 18:48 IST

Slamming the central and state governments for arresting Sikh youths on charges of reviving terrorism, Akal Takht’s acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday said the use of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to victimise Sikhs needs to stop.

The statement came after Bholath MLA and Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP) chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira, along with rebel AAP legislators and families of the arrested youth, met the jathedar, seeking his intervention in the matter.

They handed over a memorandum stating that it was a “well-designed conspiracy” by central agencies and Punjab police to implicate innocent Sikh/Dalit youths. The memorandum added that police are specifically targeting poor and innocent people, who are unable to raise their voice against such oppressive measures.

The jathedar said, “The affected families shared their sorrows, which I found very tragic. The youths are being booked under UAPA and put behind bars without any reason or for minor offences. I think this is an attempt to create an atmosphere to terrorise Sikh youths. The youths may have committed some mistakes but it does not mean that their lives are completely ruined.”

The head of the highest Sikh temporal seat added, “Today, Sikh youths are living in fear. We would like to ask the Centre and Punjab government to stop terrorising people. We have asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to help those booked under UAPA and provide them legal assistance.”

“Most youths who were booked belong to poor Dalit families. They were breadwinners of their families. One of them has committed suicide. There must be an impartial judicial probe into the suicide. Besides, an overall judicial probe must also be conducted to verify if these youths deserved to be booked under UAPA,” he added.

The memorandum also demanded that a monthly pension of Rs 5,000 should be provided to aggrieved families.

‘Allow Sikhs stuck abroad to return their motherland’

Speaking about Sikhs who are languishing in jails abroad, the jathedar said, “Many Sikhs were booked on various charges when things were not good in Punjab, and they got stuck abroad. Such youths should be allowed to return to their motherland. They are not being allowed to return for the last 30-35 years. The cases registered against them should be quashed. They should be allowed to return to their country so that they can pay obeisance at Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) and Takht Sahiban (Sikh temporal seats) and be part of the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Utsav of 9th Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadar.”

He added that last year, during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the Centre had promised to release Sikh prisoners languishing in various jails of the country. However, only a few prisoners were released. “I urge the Centre to release the remaining Sikh prisoners too,” he said.