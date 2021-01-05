e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Strawberry supply dwindles, cost shoots up tp Rs 250/kg

Strawberry supply dwindles, cost shoots up tp Rs 250/kg

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:15 IST
Siddharth Gadkari
Siddharth Gadkari
         

PUNE Supply of strawberries from Mahabaleshwar has dwindled due to a variety of factors and this has pushed the price of the berry to as high as 250 per kg currently

Normally, given the seasonal supply of the fruit from the neighbouring hill station, January is the time for the strawberry glut, in terms of availability.

However, this year, cue Covid-19 last year, it has not happened. Extended rainfall delayed cultivation and production.

Therefore, the price was high in the pick of the season November and December.

In the Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani and Wai belt of Satara district, 4,000 farmers produce strawberries.

Balasaheb Bhilare, head of the Strawberry Growers Association of Maharashtra, said, “The rate of strawberry is Rs 250 per kg . The rate is high as compared to last year. Due to late cultivation, the fruit has come late into the market. The latest cloudy conditions affected fruit quality and size. Production is not up to the mark. Next month the price will drop as other seasonal fruits like grapes, apples, and watermelon will come into the market,” he said.

At least 80 per cent of the year’s strawberry crop in India comes from Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra); while rest comes from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Arvind More, a wholesaler of fruits in Market Yard said, “We sell strawberries in two-kg and one-kg boxes. Size and quality changes the rate. The top quality starts from Rs 200 per box to Rs 350 per box, per kg. There are three types of quality based on size - small, medium and jumbo.”

At present, Pune is receiving its maximum quantity of strawberries from Nashik, Bhor and Velha districts.

“Normally, the Pune market gets five to six tonnes of strawberries. Right now, we are getting only two tones of strawberries per day,” More added.

According to the Strawberry Growers Association of Maharashtra, farmers this year, cultivated only 60 per cent of their usual layout. “Of the total 4,000 acres of farming land, farmers cultivated strawberries only on 2,500 acres of land fearing market uncertainty, bad weather and losses thereof,” an association member said, requesting anonymity.

top news
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In