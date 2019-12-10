e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / Cities

Street vendors protest over allotments made

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 20:48 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA: Even as the Noida authority is in the final stage of issuing licences to street vendors, a handful of vendors, who were dissatisfied with the allotments made, resorted to a protest in Sector 6 on Tuesday.

Over 400 vendors started a protest at 11am and it ended only at 4pm, after the authority assured them to look into their issues.

Vendors demanded that the date to accept forms be extended, suitable sites be allotted, and licence fee be reduced, among others. One of the key demands of the vendors is that they should be allowed to operate at the site where they were doing business for the past so many years. However, the authority has objected to them operating along roads as their business hinders the smooth flow of traffic.

“I have been operating in Sector 10 since 1984 and have been peacefully earning my livelihood. But my name is not included in the list of successful candidates. This protest is being held to request the authority not to disturb our livelihood as our families depend on these kiosks,” Manju Rani, a vendor, said.

Vendors ended their protest at 4pm after the authority assured that it will not disturb them if they operate from sites that are not located along key roads.

“We refused their demand to reduce the licence fee from ₹2,400 as around 1200 successful candidates have already deposited the fee. But we have extended the fee submission date by a week as per their demand. We have issued allotment letters to 2,472 applicants of whom 1,208 have deposited the fee. We will identify new sites and allot them soon,” Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority, said.

The authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has directed the staff to identify new sites by December 13 and organise a draw on December 17, 2019.

The vendors also filed complaints stating that the authority staff was not making proper allotments and was harassing vendors. “We will look into these complaints and address the issue,” Singh said.

top news
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Here are WhatsApp’s top new and upcoming features for all users
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities