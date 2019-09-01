Strict action on speeding, lane cutting has fatalities on Pune-Mum e-way lower than 2018

cities

PUNE In the first seven months of 2019 (January-July), the number of accidents on Pune-Mumbai expressway have gone up, though fatalities as a result of accidents have reduced compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to statistics shared by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), between January and July in 2019, the total number of accidents reported are 221 as compared to 213 during same period last year.

The number of fatal accidents this year are at 43.

This number of deaths reported in the year 2019 were the least since 2015.

Highway safety police officials have attributed the decline in the fatal accidents to number of safety initiatives taken up by them, especially action taken against speeding of vehicles on the expressway.

Milind Mohite, superintendent of police (highways), said, “While there are number of reasons for the decline in fatal accidents, the major reason is actions taken against those who are speeding and lane cutting on highways.”

While the ghat section speed limit on the expressway is 50 kmph, the rest of the eway is 120kmph for light vehicles.

However, in cases of speeding, the average offender is driving at 140 kmph, said Mohite.

While the number of fatal accidents have gone down, the total number of accidents in 2019 is the highest in the last four years for the first seven months.

Mohite said, “The reason that fatal accidents are reducing is because people are aware of safety instructions. Even if a driver is wearing a seat belt, fatalities can be avoided. So, we are also taking strict actions against those who refrain from wearing seat belts.”

Efforts from all governing agencies such as MSRDC, vigilant police patrolling and increased awareness of the citizens together contribute to the decline in fatalities on the express highway, added Mohite.

According to a recent study conducted by a JP Research India, an organisation specialised in the field of road crashes, most accidents in 2018 were a result of human error; not wearing seatbelts; driver falling asleep and speeding.

JP Research uses a Haddon Matrix approach to identify contributing factors (human, vehicle, and infrastructure), which influence each accident and the resulting injuries.

The Haddon Matrix is the most commonly used tool in the injury prevention field. The study found that of accidents caused by human error, 66 per cent were due to the driver not wearing seatbelts, while 35 per cent accidents were a product of fatigue and speeding.

