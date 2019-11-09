Strong winds may improve air quality today and tomorrow, say experts

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:01 IST

New Delhi

Delhi’s air quality dipped further on Friday but remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Experts said the wind speed is expected to pick up on Saturday and Sunday, which are expected to clear some pollution in the national capital.

The air quality index on Friday was recorded 330 as against the 309 on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The wind speed through the day was nearly 8-10kmph, which wasn’t enough to blow away the pollution particles. The north westerly winds also added the load of crop residue burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana on Delhi’s air.

The AQI in Delhi had been improving for the past three days on account of better weather conditions. The AQI in Delhi on November 4 was in the severe level at 407. It improved for two consecutive days on November 5 and 6 when the AQI value was recorded as 324 and 214 respectively. It deteriorated on seventh as it entered very poor zone again.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that on Saturday and Sunday the wind speed is predicted to reach as high as 20kmph.

“The air quality in the city is expected to improve during the weekend. From Saturday, we will get strong winds, which will automatically help disperse particles,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

Weather scientists said that cyclone Bulbul barrelling towards the coast of West Bengal could also deteriorate Delhi’s air quality after Sunday.

“Cyclone Bulbul has forced the change in circulation pushing smoke pollution back to westward direction. Air quality in Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat is likely to be degraded,” said Hiren Jethva, research scientist, Universities Space Research Association at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Goddard Space Flight Centre.