Stuck in Diva, 1,200 locals rescued using boats and ropes

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 06:30 IST

In another massive operation at Diva, the Thane Disaster Rescue Force (TDRF) on Monday rescued more than 1,200 people stuck to the east of the city.

A TDRF team was posted in Diva the entire day. “We are a team of 30 to 35 jawaans. People usually call out to us and we rescue them using ropes and boats. There is still waist-deep water in some areas. On Sunday, the force of the water made it tough to ferry boats,” said a team member.

At least 5,000 residents from Tata Power colony in Diva (East) were shifted to an under-construction building in the same area. Dayaram Srivastav, 40, a resident who was shifted to the building, said, “There is no electricity in this tower. The water was right up to our neck on Sunday. We are provided food, but there is still no medical aid. Most people are suffering from fevers and chills owing to the floods, but there are no medicals camps.”

Some children were stranded in the schools on Saturday. Govind Chourasiya, 13, said, “We were asked to go home, but the water kept rising. There were some snakes in the water.”

Some complained of thefts. Vandana Tiwari, 45, a resident said, “My husband went to check the water levels in our house, when he saw several drums and other belongings missing.”

Even though the population of Diva is more than five lakh, the city does not have any primary healthcare unit, alleged residents. With the floods affecting the whole of Diva, cases of fever and other waterborne diseases are likely to rise. Rohidas Munde, a resident of Diva, said, “Most people in Diva are from lower-middle class families and can’t afford private health care. But all of them either have to depend on private doctors or go to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa.”

The water in several areas of Mumbra receded by Sunday evening. Areas of Amina Baugh and Chand Nagar however remained waterlogged. Shankar Tiwari, 52, a resident from Patil wadi, Mumbra, said, “All our belongings are badly damaged.”

