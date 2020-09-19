e-paper
Home / Cities / Students’ body voices concern over unemployment, new education policy at Ludhiana meet

Students’ body voices concern over unemployment, new education policy at Ludhiana meet

Discusses arrangements for the birth anniversary celebrations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28.

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The members of All India Students Federation (AISF) organised a meeting at Karnail Singh Isru Bhawan, Abdullapur Basti, here on Saturday to discuss the birth anniversary celebrations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh among other pressing matters.

The issues of unemployment and new education policy were also taken up in the meeting.

ENT surgeon Arun Mittra said unemployment is major concern in the current times as many people have lost their jobs and are going through financial hardships due to the Covid-related lockdown. The government must take it seriously and generate jobs for the unemployed people, he said.

While addressing the students, Comrade Charan Singh Sarabha said by launching the new education policy, the central government has befooled them. “Students and youth are the future of this country and the government must focus on their welfare,” he added.

Youth leader Sukhwinder Maheshwari threw light on the arrangements planned for Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary celebrations on September 28. He also discussed the Bhagat Singh National Employment Guarantee Act.

Meanwhile, AISF Ludhiana formed a new committee on the occasion. Sourav Yadav was elected as its president, while Kartika Singh and Manpreet were chosen vice-presidents. Deepak Kumar is the committee’s secretary, Lalit Kumar and Rajiv Kumar are joint secretaries, Pardeep Kumar will take charge as treasurer and Pardeep Khera as joint treasurer.

