Students, parents participate enthusiastically in ‘Reading Mela’ on Independence Day

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 21:54 IST

Pawan Kumar, a student of Class 8 at the English medium upper primary school in Koilara, Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, said it was fun to read books of his choice with classmates, share experiences and receive feedback during the ‘Reading Mela’ organised at his institution on Independence Day.

Pawan is among the 15 million students of state government-run primary and upper primary schools who took to reading story books on August 15, as the basic education department celebrated the day as ‘Reading Mela’ -- a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at inculcating the habit of reading among children from an early age.

“Reading Mela not only motivated children to read but also their parents. Grown-ups enjoyed the book reading sessions too. This fair especially helped those kids who are shy and reluctant to participate in school events,” said Yatika Pundir, assistant teacher at the Primary English Model School, Kamaalpur, Meerut district.

Apart from parents participating and motivating the children, prominent citizens of various districts also visited nearby government schools and joined in the reading session, said Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh, director, basic education, who visited the primary school in Kamta area of Lucknow and spent quality time with students.

Lalita Pradeep , additional director education, UP government, who also went to a primary school and read out a story to the children, said, “It was an interactive session. I truly enjoyed participating in this unique initiative. We really need to promote reading among children, as it is an important skill. It helps build confidence when you read out loudly and correctly at the same time.”

She said the authorities intended to organised more reading fairs on other “important and designated dates”.

Shailendra Singh from Dilli Press distributed the famous comic book ‘Champak’ to children on the occasion. “Many children read out stories from it,” said an official.

As part of the ‘Reading Mela’ initiative, the basic education department had also directed primary and upper primary schools in the state to establish ‘reading corners’ on their campuses. “In every reading corner, five to six children can sit and read books of their choice,” a circular by the department had mentioned.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 21:54 IST