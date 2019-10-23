e-paper
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Students should develop science for society: Manoj Bhat, NCCS director

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:50 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE An open day was organised at the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, on Wednesday, to promote India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019. Manoj Kumar Bhat, director, National Center for Cell Science (NCCS) an autonomous Institution of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India speaks to Dheeraj Bengrut about the same.

Tell us about today’s (Wednesday’s) open day organised by the National Centre for Cell Science.

The open day is primarily meant to engage young minds in the field of science. It provides them with an opportunity to interact with scientists and know more about research work undertaken and how science can help society. This particular open day was conducted to promote India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019 which will be held in Kolkata from November 5 to 8.

How do you look forward to the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019?

The festival will be fun and students will learn not only science but, also how science can be used for a social cause. It is not necessary that you have to prove somebody’s point in science but it is important to understand what you can learn through science and how it is relevant to us.

What do you think about science as a subject taught in the current education system?

Science has to be developed among young minds. Education is mandatory and leads to thinking. So education should be complemented with exposure, to attract young minds.

What is your message for students who want to make a career in science?

Students should not only focus on acquiring a qualification but, should develop scientific innovations which will help the society. It is a long process it does not happen overnight but, one should be consistent and make it happen.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:50 IST

