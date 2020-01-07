Students to not disrupt SPPU convocation, to hold ‘university shut’ protest wearing black ribbons

cities

Pune: The fears of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration that student bodies will disturb the 116th convocation ceremony of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday have been laid to rest. The students have decided to observe the nationwide ‘university shut’ call, to be held at the campus on the same day, in a peaceful manner. The call is given by various student organisations opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and attack on students at JNU.

Earlier, Kuldeep Ambekar, the president of Students Helping Hand, wrote to SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar seeking addressal of various student-related issues and threat to disrupt the convocation programme.

The Pune police issued a notice to Ambekar over the letter and deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) Pankaj Deshmukh and assistant commissioner of police (Khadki division) Laxman Borate held a meeting at Chatuhshrungi police station on Tuesday with student organisations who will take part in the protest.

Maharashtra Governor and SPPU chancellor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will attend the convocation and the chief guest will be professor Dr Gagandeep Kang, executive director, Translational Health and Technology Institute, Faridabad, Haryana.

“I had written to the vice-chancellor two days back that we will oppose the convocation ceremony if our voice and demands are not heard. After meeting with the police officials today, it is decided that none of the student groups and organisations will disturb the convocation ceremony and give the highest respect to their chancellor and governor. We have requested the students to take part in the university shut down movement in a peaceful manner and the police have assured us to give five minutes to convey our demands to the governor.” said Ambekar.

Satish Gore, youth Congress state secretary, said, “We had a two-hour long meeting with the police officials and discussed several issues. The protesting students will stand near the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue wearing black ribbons on their shoulders as a mark of protest against CAA and attack on JNU students. A representative committee of students will meet the governor and convey our demands to him.”

Assistant commissioner of police (Khadki division) Laxman Borate said, “Today’s meeting with student organisation leaders was fruitful and they have assured us to not interrupt the convocation in any manner. All their demands and concerns were heard by us and tomorrow (Wednesday) there will be police bandobast at SPPU as the governor will attend the function.”

Karmalkar said, “The convocation ceremony will happen peacefully and student organisations have assured us that they will not disturb it. SPPU administration does not support any group or organisation in any of the protests held inside the campus.”