‘Submit report on compensation for farmers affected by road widening’

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:33 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to submit a report on the compensation being provided to the farmers, who will be affected by the 21-km Kalyan-Shilphata road-widening project.

MSRDC has to submit the report on November 18.

The high court passed this order while hearing a writ petition filed by 34 farmers, who demanded rehabilitation and compensation from MSRDC as their land has been acquired for the project.

More than 100 farmers from Golivali, Sonarpada, Dawdi, Mangaon, Gharivali, Katai, Nilje in Kalyan and Khidkali, Desai, Shil-Daighar in Thane will be affected by the project.

The farmers, in their petition, claimed that the authorities have not followed the required procedures. “If any authority acquires land, they have to pay compensation. However, our land has neither been acquired, nor have they paid us anything. But, they have already started work on the stretch at different places,” said Gajanan Patil, one of the petitioners.

An MSRDC official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The committee is still preparing the report on compensation and it will consider all factors. It will do justice to those affected in the project. We will have to wait for the report to be made public.”

On August 20, the court had asked MSRDC to produce an affidavit with details of compensation.

Patil said as authorities provide monetary compensation to those affected in other projects, they, too, should receive it. “We want complete compensation for our land that will be acquired. We will wait November 18 and then finalise things.”

In November 2018, the state government formed a committee to study the number of farmers who would be affected in the project and on how many have been compensated so far by the public works department, the Kalyan Dombvili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The stretch was under the public works department before 1991. In 1991-2000, parts of the stretch was included in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Currently, the road is being maintained by MSRDC.

