e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Substandard sanitisers worth Rs1.2 lakh seized, three held

Substandard sanitisers worth Rs1.2 lakh seized, three held

cities Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Officials of the crime branch along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a flat and seized substandard sanitiser packets worth Rs 1.02 lakh from a trader in Dattawadi on Friday.

The raids were carried out based on the information that substandard sale of sanitisers was underway in the area and three persons have been arrested in the case, said officials.

The arrested have been identified as Ajay Gandhi, Mohan Chaudhary and Suresh Chheda. The trio was arrested by the crime branch sleuths under the guidance of additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale and DCP (crime ) Bachchan Singh.

Singh said, “The crime branch received information about sale of substandard sanitisers and took action against the suspects.”

The police have also seized product containers, empty bottles, caps and labels from the scene of crime.

Call and alert

If residents are suspicious of illegal trade activities related to essential commodities, they can call on 100 or send information on 8975283100 through WhatsApp, a police official said.

top news
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah seeking return of rebel Congress MLAs
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
GST Council hikes tax on mobile phones from 12% to 18%, says Sitharaman
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 84, confirms Health Ministry
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Coronavirus lockdown and emergency averted 7 lakh cases in China: Study
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
Govt notifies Covid-19 as disaster; announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for deaths
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
‘For curing coronavirus, global leaders must drink cow urine’: Hindu Mahasabha chief
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
GST increase on phones will crumble the industry: Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities