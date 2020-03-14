Substandard sanitisers worth Rs1.2 lakh seized, three held

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:19 IST

PUNE Officials of the crime branch along with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a flat and seized substandard sanitiser packets worth Rs 1.02 lakh from a trader in Dattawadi on Friday.

The raids were carried out based on the information that substandard sale of sanitisers was underway in the area and three persons have been arrested in the case, said officials.

The arrested have been identified as Ajay Gandhi, Mohan Chaudhary and Suresh Chheda. The trio was arrested by the crime branch sleuths under the guidance of additional commissioner (crime) Ashok Morale and DCP (crime ) Bachchan Singh.

Singh said, “The crime branch received information about sale of substandard sanitisers and took action against the suspects.”

The police have also seized product containers, empty bottles, caps and labels from the scene of crime.

Call and alert

If residents are suspicious of illegal trade activities related to essential commodities, they can call on 100 or send information on 8975283100 through WhatsApp, a police official said.