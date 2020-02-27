Sultanpur rape survivor undergoes first stage surgery

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:31 IST

LUCKNOW The first stage surgery was performed successfully on the Sultanpur rape survivor , but she requires another major surgery, which would be done after about two months, said doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The 7-year-old girl was raped on February 12 but was brought to Lucknow a week later. The victim’s father, a Chinese food stall owner in Sultanpur, said his daughter had said she was raped by three people after they found her injured in the neighbourhood.

“Had the girl been brought here within 24 hours of the incident, we could have corrected the deformity in the organs in just one surgery,” said Prof SN Kureel, HoD, paediatric surgery.

He said in such cases, delay worsens the injury and makes repair difficult and the healing time also gets prolonged.

The doctors have made artificial passage for passing of stool and after a gap of two months the girl will undergo a second operation wherein the damaged wall, between two organs, will be repaired. The girl’s treatment is free of cost, said Kureel.

He said there is no risk of life and the girl’s growth as a child may be normal after a few weeks.