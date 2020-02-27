e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Sultanpur rape survivor undergoes first stage surgery

Sultanpur rape survivor undergoes first stage surgery

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW The first stage surgery was performed successfully on the Sultanpur rape survivor , but she requires another major surgery, which would be done after about two months, said doctors at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The 7-year-old girl was raped on February 12 but was brought to Lucknow a week later. The victim’s father, a Chinese food stall owner in Sultanpur, said his daughter had said she was raped by three people after they found her injured in the neighbourhood.

“Had the girl been brought here within 24 hours of the incident, we could have corrected the deformity in the organs in just one surgery,” said Prof SN Kureel, HoD, paediatric surgery.

He said in such cases, delay worsens the injury and makes repair difficult and the healing time also gets prolonged.

The doctors have made artificial passage for passing of stool and after a gap of two months the girl will undergo a second operation wherein the damaged wall, between two organs, will be repaired. The girl’s treatment is free of cost, said Kureel.

He said there is no risk of life and the girl’s growth as a child may be normal after a few weeks.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities