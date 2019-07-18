Sunanda case: Court to hear arguments on framing of charges on Aug 20

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday fixed August 20 as the date for the arguments on framing on charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection to his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s mysterious death at a five star hotel in south Delhi in 2014.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj also disposed off a plea by Tharoor seeking directions to the Delhi police from not sharing the charge sheet and any other case related documents with any third party.

The court said that since there is already a law in place, it is not required to pass any direction in this case.

“No further direction is required to be passed restraining them from sharing the charge sheet and documents of this case with any third person or stranger,” the court said.

The court, however, said that the prosecution was free to take advice from any expert to prepare itself for the arguments on charges.

“The prosecution is at liberty to seek advice of any expert to equip itself to address arguments on charge,” it said.

The court added, “The prosecution shall maintain a record of experts consulted by it with whom it would be sharing the documents of this case and produce before the court, if so directed.”

Appearing for Tharoor, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa had contended that only a victim shall be entitled to get a copy of the charge sheet and the documents as only he has been given the right to engage an advocate of his choice to assist the prosecution or to assail the order of acquittal or conviction for a lesser offence.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor had called the police charge sheet ‘preposterous and baseless.’ In response to the charge sheet, the parliamentarian had said that he would contest the charges.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 21:36 IST