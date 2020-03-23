Supertech Capetown residents set up rules following COVID-19 outbreak

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:10 IST

Noida: Residents of Supertech Capetown township have initiated a series of distancing and quarantine measures after a 42-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Residents have since stopped going out of the residential campus, in pursuance of guidelines issued by the government and the health department. Around 20, 000 people are living in 4,400 flats located in 40 towers in the residential society.

The health department has also put 23 families under home quarantine in the society as a precautionary measure. All families under home quarantine have members who visited other countries in the last two months and most of them have regular cold and cough. The man who tested positive on Saturday had returned from a Europe trip with his wife.

The residents’ welfare association of Capetown has tied up with a local grocery store to deliver essentials such as rice, lentils, flour, spices, cooking oil, among others. The measure was taken after a few residents stepped out of the society to buy these items as the citywide lockdown had caught them unprepared.

“All residents were put in home quarantine for two days after the man tested positive on Saturday and then lockdown was announced in Gautam Budh Nagar. People were going out to buy necessary items, but this was risky behaviour. So we tied up with a grocery store who will delivers essentials to residents every day. We want to ensure that nobody from our society ventures out,” Arun Sharma, president, RWA, Supertech Capetown, said.

The RWA has also set a limit on the amount of supplies a person or family can buy to prevent hording of goods.

“We have set an upper limit --- we have requested the local milk vendor to not give more than 2 litres per person. We have also told the grocery store owner to not give more than 5kg flour or rice to each resident,” Bhupendra Rautela, a resident, said.

The society members have also tied up with chemists to get medicines home delivered.

They said all clubhouses and parks have been shut to stop children from playing and parents have been asked to keep children home.

“We have locked ourselves in and we have no idea what’s happening in the society. As per the guideline of the government, we have decided to not go out until and unless there is an emergency,” Sudhanshu Ranjan, a resident, said.

Residents have been continuously told about the precautions required to avoid Covid-19 infection.

“When residents are coming to buy grocery from the store, they are told about the guidelines of the administration related to Covid-19. We got a call from the local police that no movement should take place from our society and we are trying to do that,” Rautela said.

Officials have also started putting posters outside flats that are under quarantine to ensure that neighbours are aware of the action.

The district administration has been sanitizing all societies and local areas from where Covid-19 cases have been reported.

“We have sanitised Supertech Capetown after one person was found positive. We are sanitising all areas from where positive cases were confirmed,” Rajiv Rai, subdivisional magistrate, said.

“Amid the situation of Covid-19 in which one person has been detected positive at our Capetown society, we at Supertech Limited have started taking all precautionary and preventive measures. We are sanitising the whole Capetown society under the guidance of the chief medical officer (CMO). No visitor is allowed and entry points have been sanitised properly. Parks, pool, gym, meeting point etc have been shut,” Supertech chairman RK Arora said.

The health and district officials told residents that any violation of the quarantine/lockdown order will entail legal action under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

By Monday evening, the health department had tracked 1,107 travellers, and 1,731 persons were under surveillance. A total of 324 samples were collected, and 228 reports were negative fro Covid-19, while eight positive cases were confirmed. Another 90 reports are awaited, officials of the health department said.

Currently, 55 persons are under quarantine at the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar SC/ST Hostel in Greater Noida, 87 persons are at the newly built district hospital in Sector 39, six persons are at the Super Speciality Children Hospital in Sector 30 and another seven persons are in isolation at the Government Institute of Medical Science, Greater Noida.