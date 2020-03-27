e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Supply of essential items improves in Mohali amid Covid-19 lockdown

Supply of essential items improves in Mohali amid Covid-19 lockdown

No new case reported in Punjab district for fourth day, while the condition of five hospitalised residents improves

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MOHALI: No fresh case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was reported from Mohali district for the fourth day on Friday. Of the 49 samples sent for testing on Thursday, 41 turned out to be negative, while the reports of eight samples are awaited.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “The samples sent on Thursday were of the people who came in direct contact with the Covid-19 patients. The count of confirmed patients in Mohali district remains five and their condition is improving.”

VEGETABLE SUPPLY EASES

Though the curfew was in place on Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, grocery shops were open in the town. People were buying grocery items, while shopkeepers operated with shutters half down in the morning.

The door-to-door supply of medicines and milk was smooth on Friday. The local shops for milk products were also open. In some areas, street vendors supplied vegetables to residents.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “Supply is normal today. There are some issues, which will be sorted out. I have asked sub-divisional magistrates to act against shopkeepers who have opened their shops.”

Ravi Kainth, a resident of Sector 80, said, “Though the rates are on the higher side, vegetables are available. Hawkers have started coming.”

Police stepped up patrolling on Thursday evening, asking people to stay indoors.

top news
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Moody’s cuts India GDP growth to 2.5% from 5.3% in 2020
Moody’s cuts India GDP growth to 2.5% from 5.3% in 2020
RBI’s Covid-19 relief: Repo rate cut, focus on reviving growth
RBI’s Covid-19 relief: Repo rate cut, focus on reviving growth
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
Ministers to submit daily report on COVID-19 control to PM Modi
‘Read articles not headlines’: Stokes hits back at fan after IPL comment
‘Read articles not headlines’: Stokes hits back at fan after IPL comment
PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’
PM Modi tweets inspiring video of young ‘corona warrior’
No car EMI for 6 months if you lose job: A carmaker’s olive branch amid Covid-19
No car EMI for 6 months if you lose job: A carmaker’s olive branch amid Covid-19
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
COVID-19 | ‘China said our soldiers brought the virus…’: Donald Trump on virus’ origin
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities