Supply of essential items improves in Mohali amid Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:49 IST

MOHALI: No fresh case of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was reported from Mohali district for the fourth day on Friday. Of the 49 samples sent for testing on Thursday, 41 turned out to be negative, while the reports of eight samples are awaited.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “The samples sent on Thursday were of the people who came in direct contact with the Covid-19 patients. The count of confirmed patients in Mohali district remains five and their condition is improving.”

VEGETABLE SUPPLY EASES

Though the curfew was in place on Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, grocery shops were open in the town. People were buying grocery items, while shopkeepers operated with shutters half down in the morning.

The door-to-door supply of medicines and milk was smooth on Friday. The local shops for milk products were also open. In some areas, street vendors supplied vegetables to residents.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “Supply is normal today. There are some issues, which will be sorted out. I have asked sub-divisional magistrates to act against shopkeepers who have opened their shops.”

Ravi Kainth, a resident of Sector 80, said, “Though the rates are on the higher side, vegetables are available. Hawkers have started coming.”

Police stepped up patrolling on Thursday evening, asking people to stay indoors.